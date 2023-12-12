×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: new york | gerrymander | court

Attorney: N.Y. Court Ruling for Gerrymander 'Unconstitutional'

By    |   Tuesday, 12 December 2023 09:48 PM EST

On Tuesday, Bobbie Anne Cox, a spokesperson for Stop NY Corruption and a Westchester County-based attorney, issued a press release following a New York high court decision that would grant Democrats a huge lead for control of the House of Representatives.

"Today the Court of Appeals has shockingly taken the unprecedented and bizarre step of throwing out a congressional map even though the constitutionality of the existing district lines were not being challenged.

"This now paves the way for Albany politicians to, again, draw districts that are unconstitutional, illegal and unfair. This ruling permits the same Albany politicians who violated the State Constitution when they gerrymandered partisan congressional districts in 2022 another chance to violate the State Constitution so that they can engineer the electoral outcomes they desire."

"This endangers New Yorkers' right to free and fair elections," they continue.
"The rules have been changed in the middle of the game to help one side win — and it is the voters, and the rule of law, that loses."

Nick Koutsobinas | editorial.koutsobinas@newsmax.com

Nick Koutsobinas, a Newsmax writer, has years of news reporting experience. A graduate from Missouri State University’s philosophy program, he focuses on exposing corruption and censorship.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
On Tuesday, Bobbie Anne Cox, a spokesperson for Stop NY Corruption and a Westchester County-based attorney, issued a press release following a New York high court decision that would grant Democrats a huge lead for control of the House of Representatives.
new york, gerrymander, court
168
2023-48-12
Tuesday, 12 December 2023 09:48 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved