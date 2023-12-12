Attorney: N.Y. Court Ruling for Gerrymander 'Unconstitutional'

On Tuesday, Bobbie Anne Cox, a spokesperson for Stop NY Corruption and a Westchester County-based attorney, issued a press release following a New York high court decision that would grant Democrats a huge lead for control of the House of Representatives.

"Today the Court of Appeals has shockingly taken the unprecedented and bizarre step of throwing out a congressional map even though the constitutionality of the existing district lines were not being challenged.

"This now paves the way for Albany politicians to, again, draw districts that are unconstitutional, illegal and unfair. This ruling permits the same Albany politicians who violated the State Constitution when they gerrymandered partisan congressional districts in 2022 another chance to violate the State Constitution so that they can engineer the electoral outcomes they desire."

"This endangers New Yorkers' right to free and fair elections," they continue.

"The rules have been changed in the middle of the game to help one side win — and it is the voters, and the rule of law, that loses."