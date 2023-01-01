Landlord: N.Y. Rep.-Elect Santos 'Did a Lot of Damage' to Rental

A landlord told the New York Post that Rep.-elect George Santos, R-N.Y., and his sister, Tiffany Lee Devolder Santos, "did a lot of damage" to their modest Queens rental three months ago before leaving in the midst of the congressman-elect's campaign.

"They had four dogs, and they did a lot of damage to the place, so they left," landlord Nancy Pothos said of her Queens rental property.

The humble bricked apartment measures 960 square feet, with two bedrooms and two bathrooms.

While it's unclear how much the 34-year-old congressman-elect paid for the property, the Post reported that the estimated $2,900-a-month apartment doesn't align with Santos' claims of living a lavish lifestyle.

On Monday, the Post reported that Santos lied about his education and work experience. But he purportedly added that such a mishap wouldn't deter him from serving his two-year term.

"I am not a criminal," Santos said during the interview. "This [controversy] will not deter me from having good legislative success. I will be effective. I will be good."

In December, The New York Times reported that Santos lied about attending college as well as his employment with high-profile Wall Street firms.

"My sins here are embellishing my resume. I'm sorry," Santos stated while admitting to having "never worked directly" for Goldman Sachs or Citigroup.

The newly elected congressman also lied about attending the City University of New York and that he had Jewish grandparents who escaped the Nazis in World War II.

Santos maintains, "I never claimed to be Jewish. I am Catholic. Because I learned my maternal family had a Jewish background I said I was 'Jew-ish.'"

He also told the Post he is "clearly Catholic" and that his Jewish grandmother converted to Catholicism.