NYC Mayor Sets Bus Arrival Protocol After Migrant Flight Chaos

New York City Mayor Eric Adams issued an executive order Wednesday mandating that charter bus companies transporting migrants must provide a 32-hour notice before reaching the city.

The directive restricts arrivals to the window of 8:30 a.m. to noon, Monday through Friday, with a single designated drop-off location unless otherwise specified by the city, ABC7NY reported.

The executive order was prompted by chaos Tuesday night after Texas Gov. Greg Abbott booked an "unannounced and uncoordinated" flight carrying approximately 180 migrants from El Paso, Texas, to Kennedy Airport. The flight was diverted to Philadelphia due to weather conditions, and the migrants were subsequently bused to the Port Authority around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday.

City officials reportedly suspect the incident is part of Abbott's strategy to distribute asylum seekers to major cities. A spokesperson for Adams condemned the act as "inhumane," highlighting a recent influx of 14 buses from Texas in a single night.

Failure to comply with the order may result in a class B misdemeanor charge, fines, legal action, or bus impoundment. Adams urged bus operators "not to participate in Gov. Abbott's actions" and requested "responsible" conduct within the specified hours.

"Those asylum seekers on the buses, they will not be penalized any way at all. This does not impact those passengers on the buses," Adams said.

The issue extends beyond New York City, as Abbott's office acknowledged transporting over 120 migrants to Chicago last week. Mayors of Chicago and Denver joined Adams in addressing the crisis during a virtual press event Wednesday.

With over 4,000 asylum seekers arriving in the New York City last week alone, Adams emphasized the urgent need for assistance and expressed his determination to "find solutions" despite challenges. The mayor accused Abbott of "destabilizing cities" and called for increased support from Washington, D.C., and Albany, New York, as the city grapples with the ongoing migrant influx.

Adams, accepting responsibility, said, "The bottom line is I'm the mayor, and it's my obligation and responsibility to find the solutions, even if we're not getting the help that we deserve from Washington, D.C."