N.Y. State DA Who Berated Cop: 'Humbled by My Own Stupidity'

A New York state district attorney is under investigation after police body cam video showed her getting into a heated confrontation with an officer who had stopped her for speeding.

Monroe County District Attorney Sandra Doorley apologized Monday, a day after New York Democrat Gov. Kathy Hochul referred the April 22 incident to the State Commission on Prosecutorial Conduct.

Doorley released a video apologizing for her behavior and interaction with the police officer, identified as Cameron Crisafulli.

"What I did was wrong — no excuses," Doorley said in her apology. "I take full responsibility for my actions."

The exchange started when the police officer pulled up to Doorley's garage, where she had just parked after speeding. She swore at him and told him to leave her house, NBC News reported.

Crisafulli asked Doorley why she did not pull over when he had his lights and sirens on.

In the video she released, Doorley cited work stress and her husband's medical concerns as reasons for her actions.

"I had just come from work. I was dealing with three homicides that occurred over the weekend," Doorley said. "It was wrong for me to take it out on an officer who was simply doing his job."

Gov. Hochul said she was calling for an investigation into Doorley, the Washington Examiner reported.

"District Attorneys are responsible for prosecuting criminal and traffic offenses and must perform their duties with the highest ethical standards," Hochul said in a statement. "Earlier today, I referred the Monroe County District Attorney to the Commission on Prosecutorial Conduct following the release of police body cam footage showing her claiming she is above the law, attempting to use her public office to evade responsibility, and acting unprofessionally towards a police officer simply trying to do his job."

"In doing so, she was acting in contravention of her responsibility as a District Attorney and undermined her ability to hold others accountable for violating the law," Hochul said.

In her video, Doorley said: "If one of my assistant district attorneys had acted this way, I would've disciplined them. So, I'm disciplining myself. I will take ethics training to remind myself that professionalism matters. I've been humbled by my own stupidity, and I am fully to blame. I will make this right."