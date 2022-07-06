×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: new york | cops | fitness | tests | police | resign

NYPD Relaxes Fitness Tests for Cops Amid Resignations

nypd police patrol
(Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

By    |   Wednesday, 06 July 2022 11:43 AM EDT

More than 2,100 police officers have retired or left the New York Police Department this year, outpacing the 1,535 who left during the first six months of 2020, the New York Post reported.

Amid unprecedented departures amid rising crime rates and bail reform, the NYPD has dramatically relaxed fitness requirements.

The police department substituted a faux 6-foot wall inside the Police Academy gym with a chain-link fence that’s easier to climb, according to official recruiting videos posted online, The Post reported.

The “Barrier Surmount” is one of six tasks comprising a physical exam known as the “Job Standard Test” that prospective cops have to pass before beginning six months of training at the academy in Flushing, Queens.

The time limit for completing the task has been extended by a minute to boost the passing rate.

The NYPD is considering scrapping a rule that required recruits to run 1.5 miles in 14:21 or less to graduate from the academy, The Post reported.

"It's really not hard. If you can't pass the basic requirements for being a police officer, you shouldn’t be one," a veteran cop told The Post.

Last year, a total of 3,152 officers left the NYPD, with 553 members resigning and 2,599 retiring, Fox5 New York reported.

Detectives Endowment Association President Paul DiGiacomo attributed the exodus to New York's COVID-19 vaccine mandate, bail reform laws, and a lack of support from politicians. 

Related stories:

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Amid unprecedented departures amid rising crime rates and bail reform, the New York Police Department has dramatically relaxed fitness requirements.
new york, cops, fitness, tests, police, resign
252
2022-43-06
Wednesday, 06 July 2022 11:43 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved