Tags: new york city | vessel | suicides | landmark

Suicide-Plagued NYC Landmark Reopens With Barriers

By    |   Friday, 12 April 2024 04:42 PM EDT

A New York City landmark that closed to the public in 2021 after multiple suicides will reopen with steel mesh safety barriers to prevent further incidents, The New York Post reported.

The Vessel, a 16-story structure consisting of a series of staircases in a honeycomb formation, is located in the Hudson Yards region of Manhattan. The structure first opened to the public in 2019, about two years after construction began. It closed to the public in January 2021 after three suicides took place and briefly reopened about five months later only to close indefinitely after another suicide in July.

A representative for Related Companies, which owns the Yards and funded the landmark, said in a statement to the Post that the structure will reopen to visitors later this year after multiple measures were added to improve safety, though the topmost portion of the landmark will remain closed to the public.

"Through a closely coordinated effort with Thomas Heatherwick and Heatherwick Studio," the designer of Vessel and his architecture firm, "we have developed a plan to install floor-to-ceiling steel mesh on Vessel while also preserving the unique experience that has drawn millions of visitors from around the globe," he representative said.

"We look forward to welcoming visitors back to Vessel later this year."

Theodore Bunker

Theodore Bunker, a Newsmax writer, has more than a decade covering news, media, and politics.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


