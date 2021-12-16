Private Employees, Employers File Mandate Suit Against NYC

A New York law firm has announced it is representing private employees and employers in a legal action against New York City's vaccine mandate.

In an emailed statement to Newsmax, Fonte and Gelormino Legal Group said it is seeking plaintiffs to join its class-action suit to fight the mandate issued by Mayor Bill de Blasio that is set to take effect Dec. 27.

''This includes ALL Private Sector Employers, Employees and Private School Employees,'' FG Legal Group noted in its statement. ''In essence every single person that holds a job in New York City can no longer earn a living in the City if he or she is not vaccinated — even if you work remotely.''

''As proud members of the New York City community we were honored to offer our services Pro Bono to the many restaurant and gym owners that requested our help in fighting unfair restrictions and mandates,'' the firm said. ''We were instrumental in assisting them to reopen and get back to business.

''And we have recently filed an action in the Supreme Court of the United States on behalf of the New York City teachers and employees of the Department of Education. That litigation is ongoing.''

The new lawsuit will require participants to pay a $500 fee, a portion of which could be refunded if public officials respond by canceling the mandate before Dec. 27.

The deadline to join the lawsuit is Friday afternoon (Dec. 17), and information is available at fglegalgroup.com.