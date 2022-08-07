N.Y. Mayor Requests Federal Help for Migrants Bused in From Texas

New York City Mayor Eric Adams on Sunday asked for help from the federal government to help deal with migrants sent by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, The Hill reported.

As a protest to the record number of border encounters under the administration of President Joe Biden, Abbott said on Friday that he is busing migrants to New York City, declaring that the Big Apple is an ideal location, because they can "receive the abundance of city services and housing that Mayor Eric Adams has boasted about within the sanctuary city." Migrants are also being bused to Washington, D.C.

Adams tweeted, "@GregAbbott_TX used innocent people as political pawns to manufacture a crisis. New Yorkers are stepping up to fix it — that's our city's values. But we need the federal government's help — money, technical assistance and more.”

Adams went to the Port Authority bus terminal on Sunday to meet a bus arriving from Texas and slammed Abbott by saying, "This is horrific, when you think about what the governor is doing," Politico reported.

Adams, who said some of the families wanted to go to other locations but were forced on the bus by Texas authorities, said, "Our goal is to immediately find out each family's needs and give them the assistance they want."

The New York mayor added that, making matters worse, Texas officials have not communicated with his administration any details about when buses are leaving Texas or provided any information about the passengers, according to Politico.

Adams said at the terminal on Sunday that city officials had expected 40 people to be on the bus, which traveled for three days from Texas, but others apparently got off at other stops along the way and only 14 arrived.