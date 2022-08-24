NYC Reportedly Incurs Largest Single-Day Busloads of Texas Migrants

Five additional buses carrying migrants arrived into New York City Wednesday, in what's being reported as the metro's largest single-day caravan of illegal-immigrant busing since Texas Gov. Greg Abbott launched Operation Lone Star.

Including Wednesday's busload count, more than 1,000 migrants have been transferred to New York City this month — after unlawfully crossing the United States-Mexico border through various Texas entry points.

NYC Mayor Eric Adams has spoken out against the Texas-based initiative of transferring migrants to "sanctuary" cities, such as New York City and Washington D.C.

"This is horrific when you think regarding what [Abbott] is doing," Adams said recently.

As a counter, Governor Abbott says the busing program remains the best way to bring attention to the situation at the southern border.

During the Biden administration (18 months in duration), nearly 5 million people have unlawfully entered the United States, according to reports.

"[Mayor] Adams talked of being a sanctuary city — welcoming illegal immigrants into the Big Apple with warm hospitality," Abbott wrote in recent op-ed for the New York Post.

Abbott continued, "Talk is cheap. When pressed into fulfilling such ill-considered policies, he wants to condemn anyone who is pressing him to walk the walk."

The Texas governor also said Adams "likes to pat himself on the back for welcoming migrants with open arms to his sanctuary city. That is, until he actually has to follow through on those lofty promises."

Earlier this week, Federation for American Immigrant Reform (FAIR) President Dan Stein criticized the White House for blaming external factors on the unprecedented migrant surge, instead of the administration's intent to "sabotage" America's immigration laws.

"The endless flow of illegal aliens and the incursion of lethal narcotics pouring across our border will not end until this administration demonstrates a willingness to enforce our laws," said Stein.

In 2021, border officials arrested 1.9 million illegal immigrations along the U.S.-Mexico border.

Also, according to the U.S. Customs and Border Protection unit (CBP), police officials have encountered at least 150,000 migrant crossings for 17 straight months — and preliminary numbers suggest it'll soon be 18 consecutive months.