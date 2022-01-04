NYC Suspends Subway Lines Due to Crew Shortage

New York City's transit authority has suspended multiple lines of the subway due to an ongoing crew shortage due to COVID-19, according to Fox 5 New York.

"We're measuring the number of crew shortages in the hundreds," New York City Transit Interim President Craig Cipriano told the network.

The B, W, and Z lines of the subway are all suspended, as is express service on train lines in the Bronx and Queens. Service on the A train in Far Rockaway, Queens, is partially suspended.

"We're experiencing a similar phenomenon of COVID-related crew shortages that many other industries are facing," Cipriano added.

He told NBC 4 New York on Monday that "where we had redundant service we shut down some lines so we could make use of the train crews that we have."

Cipriano also noted their staffing levels are currently better than they were during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, which caused thousands of workers to be out on sick leave, as opposed to the hundreds out now.

"We are hopeful numbers are starting to stabilize, but we do have plans in place if we do need to tweak the service," Cipriano said.