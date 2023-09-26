×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: new york city | staten island | migrants | shelter

Judge Orders Migrants Out of NYC Shelter

By    |   Tuesday, 26 September 2023 02:19 PM EDT

A Staten Island Supreme Court judge on Tuesday ordered the closure of a New York City shelter on Staten Island, forcing the migrants being housed there to leave, the Staten Island Advance reported.

Judge Wayne Ozzi granted a preliminary injunction on Tuesday that prevents St. John Villa Academy in Arrochar from housing migrants, as the city had started to do last month. Approximately 72 people were living at the location as of Sept. 14, according to city attorney Chad Hughes.

Attorneys for the plaintiffs in the case, Scott Herkert, a local resident who lives next door to the site, and Staten Island’s GOP elected officials, praised the decision in a statement.

“This is one small victory in a much larger conflict for justice for the people of Staten Island. Our voices were heard. This is the people’s victory,” said Mark Fonte, one of the attorneys. “Their perseverance, determination and sense of community triumphed. I’m sure the city will appeal and there will be more battles to fight. My firm will always have the backs of Staten Islanders!”

A spokesperson for city hall said the current administration is considering its options in response to the decision.

Theodore Bunker

Theodore Bunker, a Newsmax writer, has more than a decade covering news, media, and politics.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
A Staten Island Supreme Court judge on Tuesday ordered the closure of a New York City shelter on Staten Island, forcing the migrants being housed there to leave, the Staten Island Advance has reported. Judge Wayne Ozzi granted a preliminary injunction...
new york city, staten island, migrants, shelter
195
2023-19-26
Tuesday, 26 September 2023 02:19 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved