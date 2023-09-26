Judge Orders Migrants Out of NYC Shelter

A Staten Island Supreme Court judge on Tuesday ordered the closure of a New York City shelter on Staten Island, forcing the migrants being housed there to leave, the Staten Island Advance reported.

Judge Wayne Ozzi granted a preliminary injunction on Tuesday that prevents St. John Villa Academy in Arrochar from housing migrants, as the city had started to do last month. Approximately 72 people were living at the location as of Sept. 14, according to city attorney Chad Hughes.

Attorneys for the plaintiffs in the case, Scott Herkert, a local resident who lives next door to the site, and Staten Island’s GOP elected officials, praised the decision in a statement.

“This is one small victory in a much larger conflict for justice for the people of Staten Island. Our voices were heard. This is the people’s victory,” said Mark Fonte, one of the attorneys. “Their perseverance, determination and sense of community triumphed. I’m sure the city will appeal and there will be more battles to fight. My firm will always have the backs of Staten Islanders!”

A spokesperson for city hall said the current administration is considering its options in response to the decision.