Marist Poll: Cuomo Up 10 Points in NYC Mayor Race

A new poll shows that the Democratic Party's primary in New York City's mayoral race has narrowed to two top candidates, with former Gov. Andrew Cuomo holding a 10-point lead over Assemblyman Zohran Mamdani.

The Marist Institute for Public Opinion poll, released Wednesday, shows Cuomo at 38% and Mamdani at 27%, up from 18% in May.

In a simulation of the city's ranked-choice voting system, Cuomo still held the lead by 10 percentage points.

Mamdani, a democratic socialist, still cut Cuomo's lead by nearly half from May, and poll director Lee Miringoff said that the results show that the 33-year-old is "clearly in Cuomo's rearview mirror," as the June 24 primary looms.

Mamdami's numbers climbed through his efforts to gather progressive and Latino support. He has two major endorsements, with Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., backing his campaign.

Cuomo's lead comes largely from the support of Black voters, women, and voters older than 45.

Mamdani is heavily supported by likely voters younger than 45 who consider themselves "very liberal." His support also almost doubled among Hispanic voters, surpassing Cuomo among that group.

The numbers for both candidates rose when undecided voters were excluded, with 43% picking Cuomo and 31% picking Mamdani.

The poll of 1,350 likely Democrat voters carries a margin of error of 4.3%, with 11% of likely voters saying they were undecided.

Other Democrats in the race all landed with single-digit numbers. Brad Lander and Adrienne Adams each received 7% of the vote. Scott Stringer got 4% while Zellnor Myrie and Michael Blake received 2% each, Whitney Tilson, 1% and Jessica Ramos, Selma Bartholomew, and Paperboy Love Prince with less than 1% each.

The poll showed that Cuomo is doing best in the Bronx, where he received 49%, similar to his support in May. He also leads in Queens/Staten Island, with 44%, and his support in Manhattan has increased to 41% from 32% in May, and with Cuomo at 26% in Kings County.

Mamdani's best borough is Brooklyn, where his numbers climbed by 11 points to 36%, an 11-point increase from last month.

However, the survey was conducted June 9-12, meaning it does not reflect the final televised debate in the race, the announcement of a cross-endorsement between Mamdani and Lander, or Lander's arrest by federal agents Tuesday at a Lower Manhattan courthouse as he was attempting to escort a migrant that the agents wanted to take into custody, reports The New York Times.

Nearly 132,000 Democrats have cast early ballots. The primary winner, in typical years, is the front-runner for the general election.

However, this year, incumbent Mayor Eric Adams opted to run as an independent in November, bypassing the crowded field of Democrats.

Cuomo said he will continue running no matter who wins next Tuesday and has reserved a third-party ballot line.

Other candidates for mayor are independent Jim Walden and Republican Curtis Sliwa.