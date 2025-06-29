Trump: No Funds If NYC Elects 'Communist' Mamdani

Electing a "pure communist" mayor like Democratic socialist Zohran Mamdani could put New York City's federal funding on the ropes, according to President Donald Trump.

"He's a communist," Trump told Fox News' "Sunday Morning Futures." "I think it's very bad for New York.

"I don't know that he's going to get in. It's inconceivable.

"But let's say this: If he does get in, I'm going to be president, and he's going to have to do the right thing or they're not getting any money."

Mamdani won the Democrat mayoral primary this week over former Democrat Gov. Andrew Cuomo, but sitting Democrat Mayor Eric Adams will run for reelection as an independent and potentially Cuomo, too.

The federal funding warning applies to all of the mayoral candidates, according to Trump.

"I can tell you this — whoever is mayor of New York is going to have to behave themselves or the federal government is going down very tough on them financially," Trump told host Maria Bartiromo.

Earlier this week, Trump rebuked New York Democrats for finally crossing the line with radical anti-capitalism ideology.

"It's finally happened, the Democrats have crossed the line," Trump wrote Wednesday afternoon on Truth Social. "Zohran Mamdani, a 100% communist lunatic, has just won the Dem Primary, and is on his way to becoming mayor.

"We've had radical lefties before, but this is getting a little ridiculous.

"He looks terrible, his voice is grating, he's not very smart, he's got AOC+3, dummies all, backing him, and even our great Palestinian Senator, Cryin' Chuck Schumer, is groveling over him.

"Yes, this is a big moment in the history of our country!"