Two Die, Including Child, After Boat Capsizes in Hudson River

Two people, including a child, were killed after a boat carrying 12 people capsized in the Hudson River near Pier 84 in Manhattan on Tuesday.

The child and a 20-year-old woman were both pronounced dead at local hospitals after the boat capsized, sending the passengers into the river. A nearby ferry came over to pull victims out of the river. At least nine other passengers were sent to the hospital in stable condition, according to the New York Post.

A witness who saw the accident from the New Jersey side of the river told the Post that “I saw people screaming in the water, and then I just called 911 to just make sure they were OK. The ferry saw them and moved close towards them, and they were the first ones to get to them, and then I saw a Coast Guard police officer go up to the ferry where the people were.”

Sources said that the child and woman who died were rushed in grave condition to Bellevue Hospital and Mt. Sinai Hospital, respectively, but could not be saved.