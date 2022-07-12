×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: new york city | hudson river

Two Die, Including Child, After Boat Capsizes in Hudson River

Two Die, Including Child, After Boat Capsizes in Hudson River
 A seagull hangs out on a railing on the Hudson River Waterfront Walkway on October 20, 2021 in Jersey City, New Jersey. ( Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

By    |   Tuesday, 12 July 2022 08:24 PM EDT

Two people, including a child, were killed after a boat carrying 12 people capsized in the Hudson River near Pier 84 in Manhattan on Tuesday.

The child and a 20-year-old woman were both pronounced dead at local hospitals after the boat capsized, sending the passengers into the river. A nearby ferry came over to pull victims out of the river. At least nine other passengers were sent to the hospital in stable condition, according to the New York Post.

A witness who saw the accident from the New Jersey side of the river told the Post that “I saw people screaming in the water, and then I just called 911 to just make sure they were OK. The ferry saw them and moved close towards them, and they were the first ones to get to them, and then I saw a Coast Guard police officer go up to the ferry where the people were.” 

Sources said that the child and woman who died were rushed in grave condition to Bellevue Hospital and Mt. Sinai Hospital, respectively, but could not be saved.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Two people, including a child, were killed after a boat carrying 12 people capsized in the Hudson River near Pier 84 in Manhattan on Tuesday. The child and a 20-year-old woman were both pronounced dead at local hospitals after the boat capsized,...
new york city, hudson river
181
2022-24-12
Tuesday, 12 July 2022 08:24 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved