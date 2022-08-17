N.Y. on Hunt for 5,000 Hotel Rooms as It Grapples With Waves of Bused-In Migrants

The City of New York is looking to add 5,000 more hotel rooms to temporarily house asylum seekers being bused up from the southern border, according to The New York Post.

New York City has leased 11 hotels so far to provide temporary housing for homeless families after the population rose in the last few months, from 46,591 people last January to 52,379 as of Monday, according to DHS shelter census data analyzed by City Limits.

One staffer at the Row NYC, which is located in Times Square, told the Post that "In a month or two, we're about to open up for [the New York City Department of Homeless Services], for homeless."

"They're working on an agreement, a contract," the hotel staffer added. "It'll be here at this hotel, but they'll keep the DHS shelter on a certain floor. But that hasn't started yet, they said a month or two."

New York City Mayor Eric Adams previously told the Post that "as the mayor of the city of New York, I don't weigh into immigration issues, border issues — I have to provide services for families that are here."

He also criticized Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's office for not communicating the details of the buses being sent to New York City.

"They're not letting us know when the buses are leaving. They're not letting us know what are the needs of the people on the bus. They are not giving us any information so we're unable to really provide the service to people en route," Adams said. "We would like to get that information."