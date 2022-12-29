NYC Gets $8M in Migrant Aid

New York City will receive just under $8 million in federal aid to help with the city’s sudden influx of asylum seekers over the summer, less than 1% of what city hall had requested.

A spokesperson for city hall told the New York Post that, "this is the first time we’ve received funding from FEMA for the migrant crisis."

They added that the "funding is an initial allocation from the city's November application, and we hope to receive further awards. NYC applied for $1B which is the total projected costs for the city’s fiscal year."

The funding, which will be used to reimburse the city for expenses made before Oct. 1, comes after FEMA allocated an additional $75 million for the Emergency Food and Shelter program in 2022.

New York City had more than 34,000 migrants as of Dec. 26, with about 23,200 living in shelters.

Mayor Eric Adams said earlier this month that he hoped to receive "hundreds of millions in additional federal funding to support asylum seekers," adding that, "with over 800 people arriving in the past four days alone, it's clear that we still need a comprehensive strategy at our border and additional resources.

"We cannot be put in a position where we have to choose between services for New Yorkers and supporting arriving asylum seekers."