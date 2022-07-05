Aide to NYC Mayor Adams Mugged While Surveying Location for Mayoral Event

An aide to New York City Mayor Eric Adams, a Democrat, was mugged on Tuesday while surveying a Brooklyn location for a planned mayoral visit.

According to the New York Post, the aide, Christopher Baugh, 33, a member of the mayor's advance team, told the muggers that they ''don't want to do this. I work for the mayor.''

One of the muggers responded by lifting his shirt and showing the butt of a gun tucked into his waistband. They then pushed Baugh to the ground after he refused to turn over his wallet and phone, grabbed the items and ran.

The Post reports that the attempted robbery occurred in between the low-income Farragut Houses and the former Brooklyn Navy Yard, which is being redeveloped into $2.5 billion worth of industrial and commercial buildings.

Adams press secretary Fabien Levy said: ''Chris works hard for the city every day, and he deserves to be safe while conducting his job, just like every other New Yorker. Public safety has been Mayor Adams' top priority since day one and that is why the NYPD is working diligently every day to reduce crime.

''As the mayor said today, he wants results as quickly as possible, and while we have seen progress over the last few months — taking more than 3,000 guns off the streets and reducing shootings and homicides by double digits — there is no overnight fix.''

Levy added that the crime ''only further highlights the urgency to get dangerous guns and dangerous people off our streets as quickly as possible.''