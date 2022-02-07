×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: Law Enforcement | new york | bail reform | crime | police | hochul

New York Governor Hochul Suggests Bail Reform Isn't Linked to Crime Wave

New York Governor Hochul Suggests Bail Reform Isn't Linked to Crime Wave

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul addresses a press conference on Jan. 6, 2022, in the Fulton Street Station in lower Manhattan. (Timothy A. Clary/AFP via Getty Images)

By    |   Monday, 07 February 2022 09:49 PM

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul defended the state's bail reform law on Monday amid criticism that the legislation is exacerbating a spike in crime, The Post-Journal of Jamestown reported.

''I'm looking for the data that shows me that bail reform is the reason that somehow crime is going up,'' Hochul, a Democrat, told the news outlet. ''I'm focused on what I have control over right now.''

New York has a complicated history with bail reform. A law passed in January 2020 eliminating almost all cash bail stood for only three months before the state Legislature amended significantly, according to the Brennan Center for Justice.

The amendment passed in April 2020 allowed considerably more situations in which judges could set cash bail. Recent data, however, suggests that it may not have gone far enough.

From July 1, 2020, to Aug. 30, 2020, 3,680 defendants were prosecuted for felonies in New York City, 70% of which had a prior or pending case at the time of arrest, the New York Post reported on data from the state's Office of Court Administration.

Most recently, the New York Police Department reported that overall crime was up 38% in January 2022 compared with January 2021, according to WNBC New York.

The New York State Sheriffs' Association and the New York State Association of Police Chiefs have advocated that judges again be given broader authority to impose cash bail, according to the Post-Journal report.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul defended the state's bail reform law on Monday amid criticism that the legislation is exacerbating a spike in crime, The Post-Journal of Jamestown reported.
new york, bail reform, crime, police, hochul
240
2022-49-07
Monday, 07 February 2022 09:49 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved