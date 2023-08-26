×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: new york | assembly | election | rabbi | david hirsch

Orthodox Rabbi Running as Republican for N.Y. Assembly in Queens

By    |   Saturday, 26 August 2023 01:19 PM EDT

An ordained Orthodox rabbi is running as a Republican for an open New York State Assembly seat in a Queens district where Democrats often run unopposed in a special election next month, The New York Post reports.

David Hirsch, 34, is a Hillcrest native, a member of Assembly District 27's Queens County Republican Committee, and an independent education policy consultant who said he decided to run after he was "looking around for potential candidates to run when we heard that Assemblyman [Daniel] Rosenthal was stepping down, and a whole bunch of people — both some Republican people, but also just some people in the community who I know — told me, 'Why don't you run yourself?'"

The Post notes that Hirsch is not a practicing rabbi but was ordained in 2019 following the completion of his studies at Yeshivas Ohr HaChaim in Kew Garden Hills, in Queens. Should he win next month, Hirsch would become the first rabbi ever to be elected to the New York Assembly, although New York state Sen. Simcha Felder of Brooklyn is a rabbi as well.

Hirsch told the newspaper that his background sets him apart and "gives me certain insights on a variety of issues, particularly those regarding religious freedoms and sensitivity for all faiths."

He said that a rabbinical education "gives you a new way of looking at things and how to break it down and find a solution."

Hirsch noted that he drew inspiration from Moses, saying, "Moses takes the advice to take 70 people to help him judge the people. You cannot concentrate too much power. That is kind of a good way to manage a government to make sure there is proper representation and feedback."

He added that his main priorities are crime, immigration, and education.

Theodore Bunker

Theodore Bunker, a Newsmax writer, has more than a decade covering news, media, and politics.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
An ordained Orthodox rabbi is running as a Republican for an open New York State Assembly seat in a Queens district where Democrats often run unopposed in a special election next month, The New York Post reports.
new york, assembly, election, rabbi, david hirsch
294
2023-19-26
Saturday, 26 August 2023 01:19 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved