More Arrests in New Orleans for Aiding Prison Escapees

More residents of the New Orleans area have been arrested and charged with helping recently escaped jail prisoners than the number of prisoners recaptured since the mass jailbreak.

There are now at least six civilians charged with helping the escaped prisoners in some fashion, while only five of the 10 prisoners involved in a mass breakout from the Orleans Parish jail have been returned to custody. CNN reported that another arrest has been made for helping with the breakout. The seventh related arrest involved a man already in custody, but he was not one of those who broke out of the jail.

Louisiana Attorney General Liz Murrill is taking a more public position in the case. Her office posted about one of the two most recent arrests for assisting the May 16 jailbreak.

Subpoenas for jail records and related information have been filed by the local district attorney. A forensic sweep of the jail area where the breakout occurred was not originally ordered by the parish sheriff but was initiated at the order of the DA days afterward. A jail worker was originally charged with assisting the breakout. Others have been put on suspended status. The state pulled several dozen prisoners from the jail and moved them to different jails after the mass escape.

Law enforcement units throughout the state remain on the lookout for the men who are still at large. All are said to be considered dangerous.

Crimestoppers and the FBI have offered rewards for the capture of the escapees.

Orleans Parish Sheriff Susan Hutson put her reelection campaign on hold pending further developments in the breakout.