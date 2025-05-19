Fourth New Orleans Jail Escapee Caught

A fourth prisoner has been apprehended days after 10 inmates escaped from a New Orleans jail.

The inmates broke out by fleeing through a hole behind a toilet and scaling a wall while the lone guard assigned to their cell pod was away getting food, authorities said.

Gary Price, 21, was captured in New Orleans on Monday evening, Louisiana State Police said. Price will be transported to a state lockup outside New Orleans and faces new charges of simple escape and drug possession, state police said.

Price was originally jailed earlier this month on charges of attempted murder, battery, and assault with a firearm, stemming from a domestic disturbance, NOLA.com reported.

Surveillance footage shared with media at a press conference last week showed the escapees sprinting out of the jail — some wearing orange clothing and others in white. They scaled a fence, using blankets to avoid being cut by barbed wire, and some could be seen sprinting across the nearby interstate highway.

The escape went unnoticed for hours. It was not until a morning head count, more than seven hours after the men escaped, that law enforcement learned of the escape. Three employees have been placed on suspension pending the outcome of the investigation.

Six inmates, Antoine Massey, Lenton Vanburen, Jermaine Donald, Leo Tate, Derrick Groves, and Corey Boyd, remain at large.

Kendall Myles, Robert Moody, and Dkenan Dennis were arrested over the weekend.

Information from The Associated Press was used in the report.