×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: new mexico | judge | capitol riot

New Mexico Official Removed by Judge for Rioting at US Capitol

The Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol
The Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol (AP) 

By    |   Tuesday, 06 September 2022 05:15 PM EDT

A New Mexico official has been removed from his post after a federal judge found that he participated in the Capitol riot and was therefore constitutionally disqualified from holding his office, The Hill reports.

Couy Griffin has been removed as Otero County commissioner after New Mexico District Court Judge Francis J. Mathew ruled that, while Griffin did not personally commit violence during the riot, he did trespass on restricted ground, as well as "normalized and incited violence," and therefore was constitutionally prohibited from holding federal or state office according to the 14th Amendment.

Noah Bookbinder, the president of Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington which filed a lawsuit against Griffin following his conviction for trespassing, said in a statement: "This is a historic win for accountability for the January 6th insurrection and the efforts to disrupt the peaceful transfer of power in the United States."

He added, "This decision makes clear that any current or former public officials who took an oath to defend the U.S. Constitution and then participated in the January 6th insurrection can and will be removed and barred from government service for their actions."

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
A New Mexico official has been removed from his post after a federal judge found that he participated in the Capitol riot and was therefore constitutionally disqualified from holding his office, The Hill reports.
new mexico, judge, capitol riot
190
2022-15-06
Tuesday, 06 September 2022 05:15 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved