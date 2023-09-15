NM Governor, State GOP Spar Over Concealed Carry Ban

New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, a Democrat, and the state's Republican Party sparred with each other on social media over a controversial concealed carry ban.

Lujan Grisham initiated the quarrel Thursday, calling out the New Mexico GOP for fundraising off the governor's order to temporarily suspend concealed firearm carry in Bernalillo County; Albuquerque is located there.

"I'm still waiting on a thank-you note from @NewMexicoGOP," Lujan Grisham wrote on social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter. "Way to use my call to action around #gunviolence as a fundraiser instead of using it as an opportunity for immediate action to save New Mexican lives."

The party quickly responded that it would continue its legal battle against Lujan Grisham's rule and not stop pointing out that violent crime in New Mexican cities has "exploded" since her cabinet took office.

"Thanks for the plug, @GovMLG," the party sarcastically wrote, proceeding to link to its WinRed donations page aimed at fighting the order.

The exchange occurred one day after Judge David Herrera Urias of the U.S. District Court for the District of New Mexico issued a temporary restraining order against the concealed carry ban as the legal battle carries on.

Greg Baca, leader of Republicans in the state Senate, applauded the judge's ruling on the "unconstitutional order."

"The governor's malfeasance and utter disregard for the Constitution is alarming," Baca said.

"By her own admission, she believes there are virtually no limits to the exercise of executive power," he added. "The Constitution says otherwise, and today, the court took action to remedy her blatant abuse of power against the citizens of New Mexico."