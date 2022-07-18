Trans Woman Who Impregnated 2 Prison Inmates Transferred

A transgender woman prisoner in New Jersey was transferred to another facility last month after impregnating two inmates at a women's-only prison, according to a report from NJ.com.

A New Jersey Department of Corrections (NJDOC) spokesman told NJ.com that Demi Minor, 27, was moved from the Edna Mahan Correctional Facility for Women to the Garden State Youth Correctional Facility, a Burlington County-based prison for young adults.

Minor, who is currently serving a 30-year sentence for manslaughter (eligible for parole in 2037), impregnated the inmates at Edna Mahan after allegedly engaging in "consensual sexual relationships" earlier in the year.

The facility transfer, however, has brought forth logistical problems for New Jersey officials.

The state DOC spokesman says that Minor now resides in a vulnerable part of the corrections facility, since she's the only woman in that wing.

And in a "Justice 4 Demi" blog post from July 15, Minor wrote that she was placed on suicide watch at the new facility "due to the fact that I had hung myself in the van."

In addition, Minor attests that guards denied her request to be strip-searched by a female DOC officer.

"[The NJDOC has] violated my right to be safe and free from sexual harassment, by putting me in one of the most violent youth Correctional facilities," Minor wrote in the same blog post.

"While living here at GYSC, I have found my self [sic] under attack by young inmates who are immature and just plain ignorant towards a person like me."

Minor also alleges to have been referred to by guards as "he" or "him" more than 30 times.

In a previous blog post, Minor says that while being forcibly removed from the female prison, she was also beaten during the transfer.

The state Department of Corrections declined to comment, since Minor's claims remain part of an open investigation.

"NJDOC cannot comment on any active investigations," the agency said. "The Department has zero tolerance for abuse, and the safety and security of the incarcerated population and staff are of critical importance."

The Edna Mahan facility houses more than 800 prisoners, including 27 transgender women, according to a Newsmax report from April.

New Jersey law allows prisoners to be housed in accordance with their preferred gender identity.

The policy, enacted in 2021, became the settlement result of a civil rights suit, after an incarcerated woman had been forced to live in a men's prison for 18 months.

The state DOC told NJ.com it still operates under the policy but "the Department is currently reviewing the policy for housing transgender incarcerated persons with the intention of implementing minor modifications."