NJ Residents Rip School Board Over Vile Texts Attacking MAGA Mom

New Jersey residents earlier this week ripped members of the Marlboro Board of Education over nasty text messages directed at school board member and MAGA-loving mom Danielle Bellomo, reports the New York Post.

The messages, purported to be sent by Scott Semaya, a Democratic candidate for one of three open Board of Education seats in Marlboro, were posted to a private Facebook group chat titled "ThisBit**NeedstoDie."

One of the texts read: "Bellomo must be cold — her nips could cut glass right n--."

Others reportedly in the chat include Mitesh Gandhi, whose wife is a board member; former board member candidate Nirav Kadakia; Lenny Thor; and current Marlboro school board vice president Chad Hyett.

Bellomo told the Post other images of messages exchanged included "very specific actions that they want to do to me and what their intention is.

"These text messages are the first time I was able to see they don’t want me alive," she added, declining to share the images.

"Five men ganging up on a woman? That’s pathetic, in my mind. It made me sick to my stomach. It’s embarrassing. This is just 100 percent wrong. No apologies? What are we doing? Do the right thing," Doug Moore, whose daughter is in kindergarten, told the board during a meeting Tuesday night.

"These are not people who belong around children," added resident Eugene Genin.

Resident Mark Chesler questioned if the board members "have the right set of morals and values to be entrusted with the responsibility this board holds.

"You continue to denigrate each other at every turn, and you do it with a twisted sense of pride," he said, adding, "You aren’t concerned about the children, you are concerned about your personal agenda."

Bellomo told the Post finding out about the chat "was absolutely terrifying.

"When I found out about the messages, I was absolutely shocked, especially with the climate of our country. It sent chills down my spine.

"I’m a proud and unapologetic advocate for parental rights, for my children, for our town and our state and for that they have this hate for me," she added.

The Marlboro police department said Wednesday the text messages are under "active" investigation.