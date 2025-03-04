New Jersey Republicans Move to Impeach AG Platkin

New Jersey Republicans moved last week to impeach Attorney General Matthew Platkin and called for his resignation for exceeding his authority, including targeting anti-abortion pregnancy centers, according to the New Jersey Monitor.

Republican legislators introduced a resolution Thursday accusing Platkin, appointed by Democrat Gov. Phil Murphy in 2022, of waging "lawfare" and overstepping his authority.

"He should resign. He's a disgrace, and he needs to go back to where he came from," said GOP Assemblyman Erik Peterson said, according to the Monitor. "We need an attorney general who will do the will of the people."

Lawmakers have accused Platkin of inserting himself into politics by investigating the state police and taking over the Paterson Police Department in 2023, which an appellate court ruled he had no legal authority to do. They also accused him of targeting First Choice Women's Resource Centers in his demands for information surrounding the names of staff and identities of donors, The Daily Signal reported Tuesday.

"As reported, he aligned himself with Planned Parenthood's pro-abortion mission and enlisted its help to target pro-life pregnancy centers," read the impeachment resolution.

The resolution came a day after attorneys and allies of Democrat power broker George Norcross demanded Platkin resign in the aftermath of a state judge dismissing racketeering charges brought by Platkin's office last year.

The lawmakers' impeachment resolution is likely to fall short in the Democrat-controlled Legislature; it would require a majority vote in the Assembly to advance to the Senate.