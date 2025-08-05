WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: new jersey | earthquakes | new york | geology | usgs

2.7-Magnitude Earthquake Hits N.J. Days After Last One

By    |   Tuesday, 05 August 2025 01:48 PM EDT

A magnitude 2.7 earthquake shook parts of the New York City metropolitan area Tuesday afternoon, according to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS).

The earthquake struck just after noon approximately 1.2 miles southwest of Hillsdale, New Jersey, the USGS said, at a depth of more than seven miles below ground.

News 12 reported that viewers from New Jersey to Westchester to The Bronx in New York City called into its newsrooms to report feeling the tremor.

It was not immediately clear if any damage, injuries or deaths were reported.

The latest New Jersey earthquake comes just days after a magnitude 3.0 quake struck Hasbrouck Heights on Saturday, rattling the tri-state area. It also follows a 1.6 magnitude earthquake in Morris County last month.

After Saturday's quake, Rutgers University seismologist Roberto Masis told CBS News that two earthquakes in less than two weeks is probably nothing to be alarmed about.

"It's a sign, a reminder that we do have earthquakes," he said.

According to Masis, the New Jersey area experiences earthquakes that are felt every two to three years.

Seismologist Lucy Jones told The Associated Press on Sunday that New York is situated in the middle of a tectonic plate, with the nearest boundaries being the center of the Atlantic Ocean and the Caribbean Sea. This results in residual stress and makes it difficult to determine where earthquakes will occur.

The same size earthquake is also felt over a much larger area in the New York metro area than it would be in California, which sits at the edge of the San Andreas fault system, Jones said.

"The rocks on the East Coast are particularly cold and hard and therefore, do a better job of transmitting the energy," she said, noting that the faults in California are similar to a broken bell and don't conduct the energy as well.

Nicole Weatherholtz

Nicole Weatherholtz, a Newsmax general assignment reporter covers news, politics, and culture. She is a National Newspaper Association award-winning journalist.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
A magnitude 2.7 earthquake shook parts of the New York City metropolitan area Tuesday afternoon, according to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS).The earthquake struck just after noon approximately 1.2 miles southwest of Hillsdale, New Jersey, the USGS said.
new jersey, earthquakes, new york, geology, usgs
307
2025-48-05
Tuesday, 05 August 2025 01:48 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved