2.7-Magnitude Earthquake Hits N.J. Days After Last One

A magnitude 2.7 earthquake shook parts of the New York City metropolitan area Tuesday afternoon, according to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS).

The earthquake struck just after noon approximately 1.2 miles southwest of Hillsdale, New Jersey, the USGS said, at a depth of more than seven miles below ground.

News 12 reported that viewers from New Jersey to Westchester to The Bronx in New York City called into its newsrooms to report feeling the tremor.

It was not immediately clear if any damage, injuries or deaths were reported.

The latest New Jersey earthquake comes just days after a magnitude 3.0 quake struck Hasbrouck Heights on Saturday, rattling the tri-state area. It also follows a 1.6 magnitude earthquake in Morris County last month.

After Saturday's quake, Rutgers University seismologist Roberto Masis told CBS News that two earthquakes in less than two weeks is probably nothing to be alarmed about.

"It's a sign, a reminder that we do have earthquakes," he said.

According to Masis, the New Jersey area experiences earthquakes that are felt every two to three years.

Seismologist Lucy Jones told The Associated Press on Sunday that New York is situated in the middle of a tectonic plate, with the nearest boundaries being the center of the Atlantic Ocean and the Caribbean Sea. This results in residual stress and makes it difficult to determine where earthquakes will occur.

The same size earthquake is also felt over a much larger area in the New York metro area than it would be in California, which sits at the edge of the San Andreas fault system, Jones said.

"The rocks on the East Coast are particularly cold and hard and therefore, do a better job of transmitting the energy," she said, noting that the faults in California are similar to a broken bell and don't conduct the energy as well.