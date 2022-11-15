New Jersey Planning Abortion Rights Amendment on 2023 Ballot

New Jersey legislators are preparing a constitutional amendment for the 2023 general election ballot that would protect abortion, defining it as a basic human right, the New Jersey Globe reports.

"We have been in the forefront on the issue of reproductive rights for women and we believe it is important to the people of New Jersey," New Jersey Senate Democrat spokesperson Richard McGrath told Politico. "Enshrining these rights with a constitutional amendment so they are fully protected is being discussed by leadership. As we saw with the election results, this is a concern that is shared by people in New Jersey and throughout the country."

Sources told the Globe that the proposal, which would enshrine abortion as a right, could be released as soon as next week. Democratic members of the state Assembly told Politico that they will likely vote before the end of the year on whether or not to include the amendment question on the ballot.

"We're leaning toward doing it. But we're just talking to all the stakeholders right now to make sure the timing is right," said Assemblymember Lisa Swain in an interview.

She later said in a statement, "People in New Jersey and around the country want to protect rights on reproductive health and contraception. We are always engaged in discussions with the Governor, Senate, and advocates about how to best accomplish that. It is imperative that whatever we do, we protect the freedoms currently enjoyed by the people of New Jersey."