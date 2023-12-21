Saint Anselm Poll: Haley Trails Trump by 14 Points in N.H.

Former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley trails former President Donald Trump by 14 points in New Hampshire's 2024 Republican presidential primary race, according to the latest Saint Anselm College survey.

Trump receives support from 44% of primary voters, with Haley earning 30%, the survey results released Wednesday found.

Haley doubled her 15% support in the college's September poll.

Popular New Hampshire Republican Gov. Chris Sununu endorsed Haley last week.

"After earning the key endorsement … Haley has broken away from the pack pursuing former President Donald Trump and become the clear alternative," New Hampshire Institute of Politics Executive Director Neil Levesque said.

"However, even after cutting Trump's lead in half, she still trails as his support remains steady in the mid-40s. Trump's supporters seem undeterred by the former president's ongoing legal challenges."

The state with the motto "Live Free or Die" will hold its GOP primary on Jan. 23.

In the Saint Anselm survey, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie follows Haley with 12%. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (6%) is fourth, followed by entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy (5%).

Levesque said Haley is the clear choice of New Hampshire voters who have an unfavorable opinion of Trump.

"[A total of] 56% of respondents that don't like Trump choose Haley as their preference, versus 31% that choose Christie," he said.

The survey found that 79% of Christie supporters say they would vote for President Joe Biden if Trump is the GOP nominee. Only 1% would vote for the former president.

A plurality (43%) of Haley supporters would choose Biden over Trump.

CBS News poll results released Sunday were similar to Saint Anselm's. It found that Haley trails Trump by 15 points.

The Saint Anselm College survey was conducted Dec. 18-19 via online surveys of 1,711 New Hampshire likely voters in the upcoming presidential primary.

The poll results showed Biden holding a 49%-39% lead over Trump in a hypothetical rematch of the 2020 election.

The survey also found that a hypothetical three-way presidential contest involving Trump in next year's general election would benefit Biden.

"Biden enjoys a unified party, while the Republicans are fractured," Levesque said. "In a hypothetical three-way contest between the incumbent, Trump, and independent Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., 92% of Democratic primary voters indicate they would vote for Biden in the general election, while only 62% of Republican primary voters indicate they would vote for Trump."