New Hampshire Primary Bid Moves Forward at DNC

The Democratic National Committee’s Rules and Bylaws Committee voted Saturday to allow New Hampshire’s bid to hold an early-window presidential primary to advance to the next stage of consideration, keeping the state in contention for a coveted spot at the front of the party’s nominating calendar, reports WMUR9.

The vote does not guarantee New Hampshire a place in the early lineup, but it clears a key procedural hurdle as the DNC reviews a limited field of proposals from states seeking to vote early in the 2028 nomination process.

New Hampshire is one of 12 states that submitted applications to the DNC for an early-window contest. The committee’s action means the state’s application will move forward for additional review alongside the other proposals.

It was not immediately clear whether the committee planned to eliminate any applications during Saturday's meeting, or whether all 12 would remain under consideration for the next round.

The DNC has been weighing changes to the early primary calendar in recent cycles as party leaders and state officials debate how best to balance long-standing traditions with goals such as geographic diversity and broader representation among Democratic voters.

New Hampshire has historically held the nation’s first presidential primary and has fiercely defended that role, citing the state’s election infrastructure and retail-style campaigning that allows lesser-known candidates to compete.

But national Democrats have faced pressure to reconsider the early lineup and ensure it better reflects the party’s coalition.

Friday’s vote comes as New Hampshire Democrats continue to press their case for remaining near the front of the calendar, arguing that the state’s voters play a unique role in testing candidates and engaging in intensive, face-to-face campaigning.

The committee’s decision marks a step forward for the state’s application but leaves major questions unresolved, including how many states will ultimately be awarded early-window contests and how the party will manage conflicts with states that hold primaries outside DNC-approved dates.

The Rules and Bylaws Committee is expected to continue evaluating the remaining applications in the coming weeks as it works toward recommendations on the party’s early nominating schedule.