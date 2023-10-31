Write-In Campaign Launched in New Hampshire for Biden

Supporters of President Joe Biden have started a write-in campaign for him in New Hampshire after he declined to have his name on the ballot in the state’s presidential primary.

Biden will not have his name on the state’ primary ballot because New Hampshire refused to abide by new Democratic Party rules that South Carolina hold its primary contest first, the Biden re-election campaign said, Reuters reported.

The Democratic Party had moved to eliminate Iowa and New Hampshire as the states holding the first two election nominating contests in favor of South Carolina.

New Hampshire state law mandates that the state hold its primary election first, but the Democratic National Committee wanted South Carolina to go first in a push for influence from more diverse states.

The decision came as Rep. Dean Phillips, D-Minn., entered the race and filed in New Hampshire.

The write-in campaign is supported by some top Democrats in the state, according to its website, The Hill reported.

The names include New Hampshire Senate Democrat Leader Donna Soucy, state House Democratic Leader Matt Wilhelm, and former state Democratic Party Chair Kathy Sullivan.

Rep. Ann McLane Kuster, D-N.H., also said she supports the write-in campaign.

“This is a grassroots effort led by dozens of citizens across the state who are committed to writing in Joe Biden in New Hampshire’s 2024 presidential primary, organizers say on the write-in campaign’s website.

“Today, more Americans are employed than ever in our history. President Biden shattered years of congressional gridlock and passed a game-changing Infrastructure law, a critical investment in America in the CHIPS semiconductor act, and an Inflation Reduction Act that cut consumer prices while taking the biggest steps in history to combat climate change.

"He stared down debt-ceiling threats and stopped cuts to Social Security, and he has brought extraordinary women and people of color into the highest leadership positions — from the Vice Presidency to the Supreme Court, to a majority of the Cabinet."