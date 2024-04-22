Billionaire Robert Kraft Ends Support for Columbia

New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft said he no will longer donate to Columbia University amid campus protests against Israel.

Kraft, founder of the Foundation to Combat Antisemitism, said in a statement that Columbia is no longer an institution he recognizes as the "Gaza Solidarity Encampment" continues.

"I am deeply saddened at the virulent hate that continues to grow on campus and throughout our country," said Kraft, who attended Columbia on a scholarship. "I am no longer confident that Columbia can protect its student and staff and I am not comfortable supporting the university until collective action is taken."

Kraft said he wants to see leadership at Columbia end the protests immediately.

Students have vowed to occupy the lawn on the school's Morningside Heights campus until the school divests from companies with ties to Israel. Dozens of protesters were arrested by police Thursday.

The nonpartisan Washington, D.C.-based Middle East Media Research Institute (MEMRI) posted a video on X of various groups of demonstrators at and near Columbia's New York City campus.

"Participants at Columbia University Pro-Palestinian Protest Chant: Oh Al-Qassam Brigades, You Make Us Proud, Kill Another Soldier Now! Israel Will Fall! Palestine Is Arab! @Columbia," MEMRI posted with the video.

The video began by showing one protester, while sitting on another's shoulders, waving a Palestinian flag as supporters chanted the words asking Hamas' military wing, Al-Qassam Brigades, to kill Israeli soldiers.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams on Sunday announced an increased police presence around the perimeter of the university amid ongoing protests.

"Columbia University is a private institution on private property, which means the NYPD cannot have a presence on campus unless specifically requested by senior university officials," Adams said on X.

With Passover, a major Jewish holiday, set to begin Monday night, Columbia President Minouche Shafik said that all classes would be held virtually in order to "deescalate the rancor and give us all a chance to consider next steps."

"During the coming days, a working group of Deans, university administrators and faculty members will try to bring this crisis to a resolution," Shafik said in a statement.