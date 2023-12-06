Nevada Jury Indicts Six Pro-Trump 'Fake Electors'

A grand jury in Nevada this week indicted six so-called fake electors who claimed former President Donald Trump won the 2020 presidential election, The Hill reports.

Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford's office announced on Wednesday that six individuals were being charged with felonies for their alleged attempts to overturn the results of the 2020 election. This includes Nevada Republican Party Chairman Michael McDonald, Nevada Republican Party National Committeeman Jim DeGraffenreid, Clark County Republican Party Chairman Jesse Law, and Storey County Clerk Jim Hindle, in addition to Republican political operatives Shawn Meehan and Eileen Rice.

"When the efforts to undermine faith in our democracy began after the 2020 election, I made it clear that I would do everything in my power to defend the institutions of our nation and our state," Ford said in a statement. "We cannot allow attacks on democracy to go unchallenged. Today's indictments are the product of a long and thorough investigation, and as we pursue this prosecution, I am confident that our judicial system will see justice done."

According to Ford's office, these six individuals posed as "duly qualified" electors and attempted to "disrupt the results of a free and fair presidential election."

These indictments come after Michigan's attorney general charged more than a dozen people with falsely claiming to be "duly elected and qualified electors" in regard to the 2020 presidential election. Trump himself has been charged along with more than a dozen other individuals in Georgia in a racketeering case related to alleged attempts to overturn the results of the election.