Trump-Endorsed Candidates Lombardo, Laxalt Take Wins in Nevada

Two candidates endorsed by former President Donald Trump picked up key wins in Nevada Tuesday, with Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo projected to win the GOP nomination for governor and Adam Laxalt, a former Nevada attorney general projected for the win in the state's primary for the U.S. Senate.

Newsmax partner Decision Desk HQ called the race for Lombardo after he pulled ahead of contenders Joey Gilbert, Dean Heller, John Lee, and Seven Evans.

Lombardo will challenge incumbent Democrat Gov. Steve Sisolak in November.

Meanwhile, Decision Desk HQ called Laxalt's win early Wednesday morning. He will face off against Democrat Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto in November, who is widely considered one of her party's most vulnerable incumbents.

Laxalt, who co-chaired Trump's 2020 campaign in November and was Nevada's attorney general from 2015 to 2019, not only had the former president's endorsement, but also that of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

He defeated retired U.S. Army captain Sam Brown, a veteran who sustained serious injuries due to a roadside bomb during his 2008 deployment to Afghanistan, to take the nomination.

The pair of wins cemented Trump's list of endorsed candidates in Tuesday's primaries. Except for Katie Arrington, who lost her primary bid against Rep. Nancy Mace in South Carolina, other candidates endorsed by the former president and who are projected to win, are: