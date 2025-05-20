WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: nevada | assembly | bill | gender transition | treatment | therapies | protections

Nev. Advances Bill Shielding Gender Transition Providers

By    |   Tuesday, 20 May 2025 09:31 PM EDT

Legislation to protect providers of gender transition medical treatment will get a vote before the full Nevada Assembly, The Center Square reported Tuesday.

If it passes, Senate Bill 171 will go to the desk of Republican Gov. Joe Lombardo, who has not committed to signing it should it pass, according to the report.

SB 171 would prohibit state healthcare licensing boards from disciplining a person for providing gender transition services. Puberty blockers and hormone therapies are included in the protected list. Conversion therapy is not covered, according to the report. Also not covered is gender transition care for minors without parental consent.

The Nevada Assembly Committee on Commerce and Labor passed the measure last week 9-5, sending the bill to the assembly floor. The bill already passed in the state Senate.

Democrats control both legislative chambers.

Mark Swanson

Mark Swanson, a Newsmax writer and editor, has nearly three decades of experience covering news, culture and politics.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Legislation to protect providers of gender transition medical treatment will get a vote before the full Nevada Assembly, The Center Square reported Tuesday.
nevada, assembly, bill, gender transition, treatment, therapies, protections, healthcare
136
2025-31-20
Tuesday, 20 May 2025 09:31 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved