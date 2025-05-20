Nev. Advances Bill Shielding Gender Transition Providers

Legislation to protect providers of gender transition medical treatment will get a vote before the full Nevada Assembly, The Center Square reported Tuesday.

If it passes, Senate Bill 171 will go to the desk of Republican Gov. Joe Lombardo, who has not committed to signing it should it pass, according to the report.

SB 171 would prohibit state healthcare licensing boards from disciplining a person for providing gender transition services. Puberty blockers and hormone therapies are included in the protected list. Conversion therapy is not covered, according to the report. Also not covered is gender transition care for minors without parental consent.

The Nevada Assembly Committee on Commerce and Labor passed the measure last week 9-5, sending the bill to the assembly floor. The bill already passed in the state Senate.

Democrats control both legislative chambers.