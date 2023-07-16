×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: netanyahu | israel | hospital | heat

Netanyahu Out of Hospital; Has Heart Monitor

Sunday, 16 July 2023 05:56 PM EDT

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was discharged from the hospital on Sunday after being admitted the previous day for dehydration, with doctors, who implanted a heart monitor, saying he was in good health.

Netanyahu, 73, was taken on Saturday to Sheba Hospital in Tel Hashomer, near his private residence in coastal Caesarea, and kept overnight under observation.

His motor convoy was seen departing Sheba as Israeli media quoted his office as saying he had been discharged.

In a video statement on Saturday, a smiling and blazer-wearing Netanyahu said he had holidayed at the Sea of Galilee without properly protecting himself from a heatwave.

Sheba on Sunday confirmed its original diagnosis of dehydration and said additional tests involving a subcutaneous holter had found Netanyahu to be "in complete cardiac health."

The device, which is placed under the skin, will allow Netanyahu's medical team "to continue regular monitoring," according to the hospital statement.

Israel's weekly cabinet meeting, usually held on Sunday, has been postponed to Monday, his office said.

© 2023 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was discharged from the hospital on Sunday after being admitted the previous day for dehydration, with doctors, who implanted a heart monitor, saying he was in good health.
netanyahu, israel, hospital, heat
167
2023-56-16
Sunday, 16 July 2023 05:56 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved