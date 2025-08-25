Netanyahu: Israel 'Deeply' Regrets 'Mishap' at Gaza Hospital

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that Israel deeply regretted what he described as the "tragic mishap" that occurred at the Nasser hospital in the south of the Gaza Strip on Monday.

An Israeli strike on Nasser hospital killed at least 20 people, including five journalists who worked for agencies including Reuters, the Associated Press and Al Jazeera.

"Israel values the work of journalists, medical staff, and all civilians. The military authorities are conducting a thorough investigation," Netanyahu said. "Our war is with Hamas terrorists. Our just goals are defeating Hamas and bringing our hostages home."