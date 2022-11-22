Report: Iran Threatens to Kidnap, Enslave Netanyahu

An Iranian official reportedly threatened Sunday to kidnap former Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and "frog march" him into the capital city of Tehran with a slave collar during a funeral for "martyrs" of the Islamic Republic in Isfahan, the Jerusalem Post reported.

According to the report, Isfahan's Revolutionary Guard Cmdr. Mojtaba Fada said he hoped Netanyahu would travel to Iran after recent protests there, where Netanyahu could be kidnapped.

"The former prime minister of the Zionist regime hoped that the protests in Iran would lead him to travel to Tehran [in a post-protest, Mullah-free Iran], but God willing, the Islamic Republic will prevail [and quash the protests, once again taking charge of the country] and will frog march that prime minister to Iran wearing a leash and a slave collar," the Post reported Fada saying to the Iranian state-controlled Tasnim News Agency.

Fada also said he wanted to see an end to "the child-murdering regime [of] Israel."

The report said Fada was attending the funeral of forces used to stop the recent ongoing protests against the theocratic Khomeinist regime.

The United States has sanctioned the Revolutionary Guard as a foreign terrorist organization, and U.S. officials are reacting to the increasingly violent rhetoric and threats made by the regime of leader Ruhollah Khomeini.

"In recent weeks, Robert Malley, who himself had been desperate for Tehran's leaders to sign a second nuclear agreement, broke down and admitted that the regime's assassination threats against U.S. government officials were not only unacceptable but made going forward with any accord impossible," Iranian American expert Banafsheh Zand told the Post. "As we've seen in other instances, they have no compunction in taking hostages from other countries, in order to use them as blackmail bargaining chips in negotiations."

Zand told the Post that while "most world leaders" and bodies like the United Nations have "turned a blind eye" to the criminality of the regime during the last four decades, the recent spate of violent rhetoric and threats are making it "inescapable."

Amnesty International reported Nov. 16 that more than 15,000 people have been arrested and 1,024 indicted in a crackdown on the two months of protests in that country over human rights under the current regime.

The regime is seeking the death penalty in 21 of those cases, according to the organization, to deter people from participating in the ongoing unrest.

Netanyahu is expected to return as prime minister after the 2022 Israeli legislative election.