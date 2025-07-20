Netanyahu Suffers Food Poisoning, to Rest for Three Days, His Office Says

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is recovering from a bout of food poisoning, his office said on Sunday, adding that he will continue to carry out his duties while resting at home for the next three days.

Netanyahu, 75, fell ill overnight and was found to be suffering from intestinal inflammation and dehydration, for which he is receiving intravenous fluids, a statement said.

"In accordance with his doctors' instructions, the prime minister will rest at home for the next three days and will manage state affairs from there," his office added.

Netanyahu was fitted with a pacemaker in 2023 and last December he had his prostate removed after he was diagnosed with a urinary tract infection.