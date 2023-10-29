Neo-Nazi Terrorists Have Been Targeting US Power Grid

A power-grid security watchdog warns there is a cadre of neo-Nazi domestic terrorists targeting U.S. power-grid with guns and explosives, seeking to undermine the American way of life.

U.S. power grid attacks were up 71% last year, according to a Electricity Information Sharing and Analysis Center (E-ISAC), the Daily Mail reported Sunday.

The attacks are plotted online information campaigns that permit terrorists in the U.S. to inflict the maximum impact and damage on the U.S. energy grid, North American Electric Reliability Corporation (NERC) CEO Manny Cancel told the Daily Mail.

"All the data indicates this trend is going in the wrong direction," Cancel told the paper.

E-ISAC is the NERC division that oversees power grid security in the U.S., Canada, and the northern portion of Baja California, Mexico.

The past plots are raising fears of expanded attacks on U.S. infrastructure amid the world instability overseas, potentially from hostile foreign actors tied to China, Russia, or Iran, according to the report.

The attacks have focused on unguarded smaller substations in the past, but larger targets could be hit, according to Cancel.

E-ISAC reported 4,493 attacks on energy infrastructure between 2020-202. One of those attacks knocked out power in Moore County, North Carolina, for days in December 2022, leading to the death of a elderly woman left without heat.

The medical examiner ruled the death a homicide because of the power outage, according to the report.

Related Stories: