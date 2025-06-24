Republicans Target Biden Aide in Autopen Inquiry

Neera Tanden, former domestic policy chief under former President Joe Biden, testified Tuesday before the Republican-led House Oversight Committee, acknowledging that she authorized the use of an autopen for Biden's signature but firmly denying claims of any manipulation or cover-up regarding Biden's mental fitness, the Washington Examiner reported.

Tanden, who previously served as White House staff secretary and head of the Domestic Policy Council, confirmed in more than four hours of close-door testimony that she was explicitly authorized to use an autopen — a mechanical device replicating signatures — from October 2021 through May 2023.

"As staff secretary, I was responsible for handling the flow of documents to and from the president," Tanden said. "I was also authorized to direct that autopen signatures be affixed to certain categories of documents. We had a system for authorizing the use of the autopen that I inherited from prior administrations. We employed that system throughout my tenure as staff secretary."

The committee, chaired by Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., is scrutinizing the circumstances under which the autopen was used, particularly why the device was increasingly used even when Biden was present at the White House.

Republican lawmakers emphasized concerns about Biden's cognitive capacity and whether he explicitly authorized each autopen use.

Tanden dismissed suggestions of a cover-up, emphatically responding, "Absolutely not," when reporters asked about possible efforts to conceal Biden's health condition.

She underscored her cooperation, telling the Examiner: "I was very happy to answer questions. I answered the questions."

Comer expressed satisfaction with Tanden's openness, stating she had been "very forthcoming," and noted that the testimony provided the committee with "a lot better understanding of how things worked in the Biden administration."

Democrats, however, sharply criticized the investigation. Rep. Wesley Bell, D-Mo., dismissed the inquiry as politically motivated, asserting, "This is for one person, their king, to stroke his ego," referencing President Donald Trump.

Bell added: "I've seen weak cases, and I've seen strong cases. This is no case."

Republicans have maintained that their investigation is about transparency and accountability. The Oversight Project, a watchdog group, identified at least eight instances where Biden used an autopen on executive orders despite being in Washington, intensifying scrutiny of administrative procedures.

Comer highlighted this investigation as just beginning, with several other Biden administration officials, including Biden's former chief of staff, Ron Klain, and top aide Anita Dunn, scheduled to appear. Dr. Kevin O'Connor, the former president's longtime physician, is set to give a deposition on July 9.

In response, Biden insisted he made all executive decisions alone, calling the GOP inquiry a politically driven distraction orchestrated by Trump.