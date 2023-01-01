Detroit, Philly, L.A. Among Neediest Cities in U.S.

Detroit has earned the dubious distinction of being the neediest city in America, according to WalletHub analysis.

The study examined child poverty, hunger, and uninsured among 28 indicators in 182 U.S. cities.

There were 11.6% of Americans living in poverty in the U.S. in 2021 and there were 580,000 homeless in the U.S. just before the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in January 2020, which is the last time the data was collected, according to the report.

Here were the top 10 neediest cities in America, according to WalletHub:

Detroit, Michigan. Brownsville, Texas. Cleveland, Ohio. Gulfport, Miss. Fresno, Calif. Laredo, Texas. Philadelphia, Pa. New Orleans, La. Los Angeles, Calif. Shreveport, La.

Detroit has struggled coming out of the pandemic as 1 in 5 renters in the city face eviction in the past year, The Detroit News report.

Brownsville has nearly 25% of its population living in poverty, more than twice the national average, according to 24.7 Wall St.

Philadelphia was in the top 10 amid a crime wave that saw more than 500 homicides in 2022, WTXF-TV reported.

New Orleans did not have as many murders, but it is hit with the highest rate in that category, according to NOLA.com.

And the city that deals with Skid Row, Los Angeles, has more than 400,000 living in the streets, The Nation reported.

Rochester, N.Y., had the highest rate of childhood poverty, followed by Detroit and Cleveland, while Huntington, West Virginia, had the highest rate of adult poverty, also followed by Detroit and Cleveland, according to WalletHub.

The top homeless cities are Democrat epicenters: Fresno and San Francisco in California; New York; Washington D.C.; and Honolulu, Hawaii.