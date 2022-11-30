Nebraska College Bans Use of Pro-Gun Slogan at Student Event

A private college in Nebraska banned a conservative student group from using a pro-gun sign featuring an image of an AR-15 and the slogan, "print guns, not money," at a recruiting event earlier this month, reports the Daily Caller.

A regional director with the conservative student group Young Americans for Liberty wore the sign around his neck.

JP Kirby, Director of Student Rights at Young Americans for Liberty, told the Daily Caller that the poster was meant to convey that "the Second Amendment is absolute, people should be able to defend themselves and we're opposed to the Federal Reserve."

"They swooped in within 20 minutes and kicked us out," added Anton Mirzayants, deputy regional director at YAL, who was on campus when the confrontation occurred. "Engagement was going well with the students. I was getting sign-ups there. The student body wasn't particularly hostile at all. It was just some kind of issue the administrators had," he told the Caller.

A director of programming for student organizations at Creighton University told a YAL member that "we will not allow any images of guns to be used," according to emails viewed by the Caller.

The staff member said, "This is something we have done in the past with other organizations," and that in order to use the materials, the YAL would need to register their recruitment efforts as a "controversial event."

"Back in September, we were told that in order to petition and protest the school's ban of Tasers on campus that we would also have to go through this rigorous intensive process to try to host a 'controversial event,'" Kirby told the Daily Caller.