House Bill Requires Unanimous Verdicts for Court-Martial

Unanimous jury verdicts would be required in all court-martial convictions and sentences under an amendment added to the House defense policy bill.

The amendment — which got little attention amid battles over the larger bill — would change one of the last ways the military justice system differs from civilian courts, Military.com reported.

The Uniform Code of Military Justice requires at least three-fourths of a jury to agree to a conviction. The same holds for sentencing — except in death penalty cases, which require a unanimous verdict, the outlet reported.

Military courts are the last in the nation that don't require unanimous verdicts, the outlet noted.

"The Supreme Court has recognized that unanimous verdicts are the gold standard of justice for all Americans, other than those in the military," Don Christensen, a retired Air Force colonel who served as the service's chief prosecutor, told the outlet.

Christensen said the military has resisted changing the standard by arguing that requiring unanimous verdicts could slow down court-martial proceedings, or lead to unlawful command influence.

The National Defense Authorization Act amendment from Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., would change the military justice code to require that court-martial juries come to an “unanimous concurrence" for convictions and sentences.

According to Military.com, an effort to combat sexual assault in the military has driven Congress to reform the military justice system to operate more like civilian systems.

For example, lawmakers in recent years have taken away from commanders the prosecution of sexual assault and other serious crimes — and given it to independent prosecutors.

But Eric Carpenter, a former military lawyer who is a law professor at Florida International University, told the news outlet that because of Congress' focus on more convictions for sexual assault — and since requiring unanimous verdicts could mean fewer convictions — he's skeptical the amendment will become law.

"Many reformers will look at this as being an anti-reform because of the effect it would have on sexual assault prosecutions," Carpenter said.