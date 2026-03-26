NCAA Urged to Revisit Transgender Policy

The International Olympic Committee's policy on transgender athletes in women's events is prompting calls for the National Collegiate Athletic Association to reconsider its approach, according to some current and former collegiate athletes.

The NCAA's policy, adopted in February 2025, restricts participation in women's events to athletes assigned female at birth while allowing all athletes to compete in men's sports regardless of gender identity.

Under the rules, transgender women are barred from women's competition but may still practice with women's teams and receive certain benefits.

Athletes assigned female at birth who begin testosterone therapy are also ineligible to compete in women's events.

The policy took effect immediately and was intended to establish a uniform national standard for eligibility across college athletics.

"We are elated by the announcement from the International Olympic Committee to strengthen protections for the women's category and ensure a level playing field for female athletes," NCAA athletes Kim Jones and Marshi Smith, co-founders of the Independent Council on Women's Sports, told the New York Post.

"A genuine female category at all levels of sport is essential for fairness and for the continued participation of women and girls. When athletes compete on equal terms, it builds trust and inspires the next generation.

"This marks a return of female sport to elite female athletes in Olympic competition and reaffirms the importance of fairness, safety, and equal opportunity worldwide," they said.

"We call upon the NCAA to follow suit."

Kaylie Ray, a former NCAA volleyball player, said the IOC was "finally standing up to say that women matter — their hopes and dreams, their ability to push themselves and pursue excellence on a safe and level playing field — it matters.

"Now is the time for the NCAA to stand up and say the same," she added.