×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: ncaa | bracket | tournament | basketball

NCAA: Odds of Perfect Bracket 1 in 9.2 Quintillion

By    |   Wednesday, 15 March 2023 01:57 PM EDT

The possibility of filling out a perfect March Madness bracket is 1 in 9.2 quintillion if you just guess or flip a coin, and 1 in 120.2 billion if you know a little something about basketball, according to the NCAA website.

In 2022, there were no perfect brackets on ESPN's Tournament Challenge bracket game after the first round, and only 13 of 17.36 million got 31 of the 32 games right. There were 12,529 brackets that correctly picked the Final Four, while 7.02% of brackets made the right call on Kansas winning the national championship.

Sixty-eight teams compete annually in the NCAA tournament.

Georgia Tech professor Joel Sokol, who has worked for years on a statistical model to predict college basketball games, says "in general, about 75 percent is where you'll get for essentially any model.

"Any of the best ones," Sokol said. "Which is partly what makes people think that about a quarter of tournament games are upsets. It might be a little higher or a little lower, but give or take, it's close to 75%, where the best models can pick out which teams are better than others, and then it's just a question of whether the ball bounces the right way, who is playing better that day, whatever, whether you get the upset that day or not.

"Even the most optimistic number I've seen, which is about 1 in 2 billion, that means give or take, if you want a 50-50 chance of ever seeing it in your life, you have to go through 1 billion NCAA tournaments. And you might say, Well there's millions of people filling these brackets out every year, but really there's not that much variation in the brackets, compared to how many there could be."

Information from the Associated Press was used in this report.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
The possibility of filling out a perfect March Madness bracket is 1 in 9.2 quintillion if you just guess or flip a coin and 1 in 120.2 billion if you know a little something about basketball, according to the NCAA website.
ncaa, bracket, tournament, basketball
304
2023-57-15
Wednesday, 15 March 2023 01:57 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved