NBC Poll: Trump Leads Biden

Former President Donald Trump holds a narrow lead over President Joe Biden in a recent national poll conducted by NBC News, indicating a tightening race as the 2024 presidential election looms, USA Today reported.

The survey, released on Sunday, shows that Trump has 46 percent support among voters compared to Biden's 44 percent. This marks a shift from January, when Biden trailed at 42 percent, while Trump led with 47 percent.

The poll, which canvassed 1,000 registered voters via cellphone from April 12 to 16, has a margin of error of 3.1 percentage points.

While Trump appears to have an edge, the margin of error makes it challenging to determine the frontrunner definitively. However, the fluctuation between the two NBC News polls suggests a recent shift in voter sentiment.

According to the latest poll, Trump maintains a lead among male, white, and non-college-educated voters, while Biden garners support from Black, Latino, and female voters. Independents and young voters remain evenly split between the two candidates.

A separate USA TODAY/Suffolk University poll from last month also depicted Trump with a slight advantage over Biden, polling at 40 percent compared to Biden's 38 percent.

As the election approaches, NBC News' poll identifies inflation, the cost of living, and immigration as the primary concerns among voters.

However, when presented with alternative candidates like Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Cornel West, and Jill Stein, Biden and Trump's positions become less decisive. In this scenario, Biden narrowly edges Trump, with 39 percent support compared to Trump's 37 percent, falling within the poll's margin of error.

Notably, more Trump supporters opt for Kennedy as a third-party alternative. Meanwhile, Biden's approval rating has seen an uptick, rising to 42 percent in April from 37 percent in January, although most voters still disapprove of his presidency.

On key issues, voters favor Biden's stance on abortion and perceive him as better at uniting the country. Conversely, Trump leads in handling inflation, perceived competency, and being deemed fit for the presidency mentally and physically.

NBC's polling further indicates a waning interest in the election compared to previous years, with only 64 percent of respondents expressing high interest. GOP pollster Bill McInturff of Public Opinion Strategies characterized this level of interest as "off-the-charts low," potentially signaling lower voter turnout.