NBC Poll: Most Voters Want Troops Fighting Drugs at Border

An NBC News poll found that 55% of voters want to see U.S. military troops dispatched to the southern border to deal with drug smuggling.

According to the poll, using military troops at the southern border is the most popular plank of the GOP candidates' platform, with 86% of Republican primary voters saying they would be more likely to vote for a candidate with that position.

While the majority support using the troops to stop the drug trade coming across the border, 46% say they would support a candidate who would send troops to deal with the surge in migrants with 40% saying it would make them less likely to vote for a candidate using troops for that purpose.

Customs and Border Protection reported that 341,000 pounds of drugs have been confiscated so far this fiscal year, which started Oct. 1 and ends Sept. 30, compared to a total of 650,000 pounds confiscated in fiscal year 2022.

Aside from the drugs, the agency reported more than 2 million encounters with migrants coming across the border so far this fiscal year, compared to more than 2.7 million who crossed in all of 2022.

A Rasmussen poll conducted June 11-15 with 1,250 likely voters found that 59% feel the federal government is not doing enough to deal with immigration and that 68% support mandating companies to use E-Verify to make sure employees are American citizens.

The Rasmussen poll also found that 39% of respondents said the U.S. should let in fewer than 500,000 immigrants annually, 14% said the total should be 750,000, 18% said to cap the total at 1 million, and 14% said they were unsure.

A majority of 61% in that survey said companies should increase wages and try harder to recruit American workers, with just 23% saying using immigrants is better to keep prices down and lower business costs.

The poll reported that the poll tested 11 different proposals on which Republicans running for president in 2024 are campaigning.

The poll also found 74% of voters feel the country is on the wrong track, and 53% do not approve of the job President Joe Biden is doing.

Voters, however, are split almost evenly on whether Republicans or Democrats should control Congress: 48% say the Democrats should and 46% support a Republican majority.

The survey was conducted June 16-20 with 1,000 registered voters and has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.1 percentage points, according to the outlet.