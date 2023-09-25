×
Tags: nbc news | mainstream media | trump | probe

White House Slams Trump's Pledge to Probe Media

By    |   Monday, 25 September 2023 04:29 PM EDT

The White House condemned Donald Trump for promising to investigate NBCUniversal properties, specifically NBC News and MSNBC, if he returns to the presidency.

Trump wrote in a Truth Social post on Sunday that the networks should be investigated for "country-threatening treason" for pushing the since-debunked narrative that he colluded with Russia.

"I say up front, openly, and proudly, that when I WIN the Presidency of the United States, they and others of the LameStream Media will be thoroughly scrutinized for their knowingly dishonest and corrupt coverage of people, things, and events," Trump wrote.

Trump also questioned why mainstream media companies were permitted to use the airwaves for free, calling them "a true threat to democracy" and "the enemy of the people."

"The Fake News Media should pay a high price for what they have done to our once great Country," Trump said.

Andrew Bates, White House deputy press secretary and senior communications adviser, responded by noting that "freedom of the press" is a "fundamental" constitutional right.

"To abuse presidential power and violate the Constitutional rights of reporters would be an outrageous attack on our democracy and the rule of law," Bates told Mediaite. "Presidents must always defend Americans' freedoms — never trample on them for selfish, small, and dangerous political purposes."

It's not the first time Trump has considered an investigation of mainstream media organizations. He took aim at NBC's "Saturday Night Live" while in office in 2018.

"A REAL scandal is the one sided coverage, hour by hour, of networks like NBC & Democrat spin machines like Saturday Night Live," Trump said on Twitter, now X. "Should be tested in courts, can't be legal? Only defame & belittle! Collusion?"

Luca Cacciatore

Luca Cacciatore, a Newsmax general assignment writer, is based in Arlington, Virginia, reporting on news and politics. 

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


