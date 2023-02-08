Nearly 300 NBC, MSNBC Employees Plan Walk-off Protest of Layoffs

Nearly 300 employees at NBC News and MSNBC plan to walk off the job in protest of recent layoffs.

"In three years of bargaining our first contract, NBC News has repeatedly broken the law — cutting union salaries and conducting layoffs behind closed doors, without bargaining," the NBC Guild said in a statement.

"We sent a letter to @cesarconde_, @CatherineKimNY, @janelleNBC and @libbyleist this morning demanding they reinstate our colleagues and bargain towards a fair contract. We unionized for stability in a precarious industry, and we're not settling for scraps," it added.

More than 70 staffers were laid off across NBC News and MSNBC in mid-January among a workforce of 3,500.

The layoffs came after NBC News president Noah Oppenheim moved on.

The NBC Guild filed an unfair labor practice charge with the National Labor Relations Board in response to the job cuts.

"Yesterday NBC News management abruptly and illegally laid off several union journalists without providing us any advance notice or rationale," the group said in a statement posted on social media at the time.

It also said that the network was trying to remove MSNBC.com staffers from the union, informing them that they were "no longer a part of the guild."

"The clear violation of the law is yet another brazen example of NBC attempting to strip its workers of their right to organize and bargain together," the guild said.